New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRE opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

