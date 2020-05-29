Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:SEM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

