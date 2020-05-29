New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,900 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

MGEE stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

