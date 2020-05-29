Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $5,968,000.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $548,014,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,652,352 shares of company stock valued at $579,674,619 in the last 90 days.

Shares of GO stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

