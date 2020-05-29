Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Cannae worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cannae by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,705,000 after buying an additional 422,631 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after buying an additional 567,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cannae by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 471,586 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNNE. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.23. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

