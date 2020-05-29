New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.13 Million Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of Apergy worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apergy by 63.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Apergy by 182.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 85,225 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Apergy by 349.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 263,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 204,911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Apergy by 236.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APY. Barclays reduced their price target on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of APY opened at $8.91 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

