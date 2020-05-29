New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. FIX initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of HRTX opened at $18.42 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

