New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 2,023.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at $355,831.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

