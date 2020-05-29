New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.24 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of SHEN opened at $52.72 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

