New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,841,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

NYSE:FN opened at $63.65 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

