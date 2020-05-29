Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $735.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86 and a beta of -0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,948,470.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,440. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

