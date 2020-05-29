New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 228,006 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 811.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,408 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 771,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRMW stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

