New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $43,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 213,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

