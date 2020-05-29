New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,000 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,775,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $113.96 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

