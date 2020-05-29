New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 148,839 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 379.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Unisys worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183,557 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 179,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 170,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

