New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Myokardia worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Myokardia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Myokardia in the first quarter worth $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $100.15 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.