New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Extended Stay America worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of STAY opened at $11.33 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

