New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 312,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33,921 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

