Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meredith were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,304.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,273.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $384,022 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDP stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.