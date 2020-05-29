New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,600 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Macy’s worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

