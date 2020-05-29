New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.38 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $374,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 14.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 10.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

