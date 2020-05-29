New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Materion worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.49. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

