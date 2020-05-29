BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,653,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Forrester Research worth $48,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.13 million, a P/E ratio of 194.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

