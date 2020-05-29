BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $692.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.