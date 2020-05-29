Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.24% of Herc worth $49,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Herc by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $205,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $29.25 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.