BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.76% of Shockwave Medical worth $50,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 599,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,320. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $43.60 on Friday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

