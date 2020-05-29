BlackRock Inc. Has $50.99 Million Stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,068,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.69% of Plantronics worth $50,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 234,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,916,000.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

