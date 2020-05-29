Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $125.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

