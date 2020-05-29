Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,575 shares of company stock worth $193,357 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

