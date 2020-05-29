SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $9,759,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE GMRE opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.