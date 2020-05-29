SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of COMSCORE worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in COMSCORE by 713.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $3.66 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

COMSCORE Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.