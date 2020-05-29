BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,077 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.37% of Primoris Services worth $48,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $770.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

