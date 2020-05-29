BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,374,003 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kadmon worth $50,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $734.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

