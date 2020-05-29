BlackRock Inc. Has $49.53 Million Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.08% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL opened at $17.88 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.