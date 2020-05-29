Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

TXP opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.67. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.65 ($0.75).

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Valentine sold 60,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.