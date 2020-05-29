PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.14% of PDF Solutions worth $50,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

