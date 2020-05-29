BlackRock Inc. Has $51.55 Million Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,546,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,148,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.15% of Antero Midstream worth $51,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,868,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 252,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.