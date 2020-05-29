BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.49% of Schneider National worth $50,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Schneider National by 12.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.69 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.