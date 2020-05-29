Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,730,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

