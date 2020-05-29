Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Chemours worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Chemours by 867.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 108,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Chemours by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 133,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Chemours by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

