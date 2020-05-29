Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $480,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $9.54 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

