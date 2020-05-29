Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Bruker worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $77,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

