Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

