Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Immunomedics were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 55.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 44,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 47.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 2.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 3.38.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

