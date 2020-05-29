Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,994,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

