Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.48% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

REGI opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

