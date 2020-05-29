Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,796.50, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

