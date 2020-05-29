Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Lendingtree worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $265.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39 and a beta of 2.15. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

