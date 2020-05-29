Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Envestnet worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,486 shares of company stock worth $1,113,996. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

