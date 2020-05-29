Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Magellan Health worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MGLN stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

